ARLINGTON - Jenelle Heaton, 91, of Arlington, Texas, passed away on July 14, 2020 in Bedford, Texas. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 20, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with the Reverend Robert Bratcher officiating. Jenelle, the only child of John W and Dovie Ashworth was born in Fort Stockton, Texas on June 20, 1929. She attended Buena Vista High School for a short time, but her family lived primarily in Fort Stockton and she graduated from Fort Stockton High School in 1947. After attending Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, Texas for a year she went to work as a legal secretary in Odessa and later at Ector County Abstract & Title for over 30 years. Her marriage to Thomas N Heaton started on the Courthouse steps in San Angelo, Texas on March 24, 1949 and lasted 39 years (until Thomas' death in 1988). Jenelle lived most of her life in Odessa, Texas but stayed connected to family and friends in Fort Stockton as well. She moved to the Arlington area 5 years ago to be closer to her only daughter Jan. Like many that have grown up in the oil fields of West Texas, Jenelle had a strong positive spirit and a remarkable work ethic. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered as a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and dear friend by those of us that were blessed by her life. Jenelle is preceded in death by her parents. Jenelle is survived by her daughter, Jan and son-in-law, Larry Autry; granddaughter, Jennifer Pace and husband Austin; and grandson, Jason Autry. The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Parkwood Healthcare and Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.