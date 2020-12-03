CEDAR PARK - Jennifer Jean Bly Askew, 74, of Odessa passed away November 19, 2020.Jennifer was born in Brownwood, TX to William "Bill" E. Bly and Anita Drury on December 9,1945. She attended Tarleton State University, where she met her husband Larry Askew. Theymarried on September 4, 1966. She and Larry moved to and lived on a farm in Greenville, TX.Jennifer graduated from East Texas State University with a degree in Home Economics. In1977, Larry and Jennifer moved to Odessa, TX. Jennifer later earned her teacher certificationand taught in ECISD at Burleson and then Ireland Elementary until she retired in May of 2006.Upon retirement, Jennifer enjoyed gardening, crafting, playing Bunco, and mostly spending timewith her seven grandchildren. She and Larry were active members of Grace ChristianFellowship.Jennifer is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Askew; father, William E. Bly; mother andstep-father, Anita and Bob Forbess, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.Jennifer is survived by daughter Laura Conrad and husband Jim; daughter Leighann Lopez andhusband Luis; brother Billy Bly and wife Karen; sister Marilyn Jones and husband Tim; brotherScott Forbess and wife Kara; sister-in-law Sandra LaBaume and husband Ronnie;grandchildren Sam Conrad Turner, Connor Conrad, Shepard Conrad; Loralei Lopez, Livi Lopez;Lia Lopez and Luis Alec Lopez; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A family-only memorial service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00pm at GraceChristian Fellowship in Odessa, TX. A live-stream of the service will be available via Facebook.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Grace Christian Fellowship building fund at