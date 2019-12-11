|
AUSTIN, TEXAS - He was kind, he was everyone's friend. He had brilliant ideas and he wanted everyone to know they were brilliant. He was an inventor and entrepreneur, he wanted to make things better, faster, and easier. Although he was surrounded by women all of his life, from his adoring Mom to his sisters and daughters, he had a tribe of male friends that became his fathers and brothers. He loved entertaining and hosting jam sessions at his house. He was quick witted and forever laughing about how funny he was. He was a lover and creator of music and hot rods. Bryan wanted everyone to be the best they could be and to know they could do and be whatever they wanted. One of his greatest and most rare qualities was his forgiving spirit, he truly understood forgiveness.
His family was his first priority. His Mom was his biggest supporter and he was hers. He impressed her with his amazing artistic talent and willingness to move mountains to do anything he could for her. She instilled in him her love of cooking and independence. He was her baby boy and also her knight in shining armor.
Haylea and Hannah were his world, his little girls. He indulged their every whim. We were all astonished when he was willing to attend a Hanson concert and more than one NSYNC concert, even selling his Mach 1 Mustang to pay for the tickets, now that's love! He was very popular at their school. When he would have lunch with them, he would blow spit balls at their classmates and taunt them. He was always playing pranks on the girls. He would fill their straws with ketchup and laugh hysterically when they took a sip. At school pickup time, as they started to open the door to get in the car, he would inch forward and his unrestrained laughter would permeate the parking lot, as they were left looking like fools. Chelsea was a bonus in his life. He introduced her to music and changed her life forever. He loved her and her children unconditionally.
His illustrious automotive career and strong work ethic began at age 16, working at Ritter Alignment, where he swept floors and cultivated the skills that he would use as both a career and hobby for the rest of his life. He explored other vocations, working at Harris Enterprises alongside his best friend Donald, and Donald's dad, Dave (Papa Smurf) whom he held in the highest esteem. Dave fostered Bryan's love of music, teaching him to appreciate music beyond the likes of Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath. As a west Texan, Bryan couldn't escape a stint in the oil field, he worked for Holloman Construction, laying pipeline, where he found a lifelong mentor in Leland Davison, a man he respected more than any other. After paying his dues in the oil field, he decided to pack up his baby girls and head to Austin where he thrived as a single father and businessman. For 20 years, he owned and operated a paintless dent repair company, taking pride in the quality of work he provided. His integrity made him a force in a business of fly by night technicians. Despite working 50 plus hours a week and raising children, he always maintained a garage full of "hot rod potential". He was a collector of tools and the Snap-On man's favorite stop. From Fairlanes to Camaros to Mustangs to Studebakers, he didn't discriminate, he could make them all faster and louder. A few years ago, he finally decided to pursue his dream of utilizing his skill and passion to open Merchants of Speed, where he made friends' visions into reality. Through the years, his hot rod hobby garnered him many awards, from trophies and ribbons at car shows to being featured in Mustang & Ford magazine, RatRod magazine, and even being spotlighted on the Iron Resurrection television show. His passion for cars wasn't the only thing that kept him driven. Music was a grounding factor in his life. Listening, playing, and writing were his lifeline. Whether strumming alone or jamming with the guys, he was most peaceful when surrounded by friends who he all considered his best.
He is survived by his adoring Mom, Pat Jones, Pops, Al Jones, daughters Haylea Doty and Hannah Doty and their brother Jaden Colunga all of Austin, and daughter Chelsea Rambo (grandchildren Joniee and Tomahawk) of Odessa, son-in-law Chris Cook of Austin, sisters Jennifer Cadena (Gilbert), Jerri Reed (Anthony) of Odessa, and Beth Doty (Tyce Harris) of Dallas, niece Rose Reed and nephew Rohan Reed of Odessa, lifelong best friend Donald Harris of Odessa, his fur babies Lily, Lil' Dog, and Lori, and many cherished cousins and treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandma, Lelah Doty.
A memorial service will be held at Hubbard Kelly Funeral Home on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 11, 2019