Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home
601 North Alleghaney
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-0991
Jeremia Raygan
Jeremia Leigh Raygan

Jeremia Leigh Raygan Obituary
ODESSA - Jeremia Leigh Raygan (Jeremy Crawford)-Odessa, Texas

Jeremia, 31, was escorted by Angels to be with Jesus, on Saturday May 4, 2019.

He was born June 1, 1987 in Boynton Beach, Florida. He had a beautiful smile, and his laughter would make you happy. He loved music and playing drums. He also enjoyed painting, poetry, art and history. All of us will miss him dearly.

He was also a member of Mission Dorado Baptist Church in Odessa Texas. He was a loving Christian man with a kind and gentle spirit. Heaven is happy to have him.

Jeremia is survived by his Mother, Brooke Crawford and brother Joshua Crawford of Webster, Texas.

Dad, Kirt Crawford and wife Denise of Sealy, TX

Birth Father- Jack Ragan of Springfield, Missouri. Grandparents- Tommy and Norma Hudson (Mama and Papa) of Odessa, Texas. Diana Acton (Nannie) of Odessa, Texas; Aunts, Brande Brown of Austin, Texas, Manon Sager Thorpe and husband Alan of Granbury, Texas; Uncles, Brance Hudson wife Wendy, and Briane Hudson and several cousins.

Services will be held at Mission Dorado Baptist Church, 4142 Faudree Rd, Odessa, Texas, on May 9th at 3pm. A short reception will begin before the service at 2pm.

Published in Odessa American on May 9, 2019
