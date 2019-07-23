ODESSA, TX - Jeremy Ryan Walsh, age 33, of Odessa, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019. He was born Tuesday, April 8, 1986 in Anaheim, CA to William Judson and Nancy Ann Walsh.



Jeremy had a big laugh and an ever bigger heart. He loved his cartoons, reptiles, snakes and hunting anything reptile related. At one point, Jeremy owned around 250 reptiles. He was a very talented and owned his own granite business at one point.



Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Kimberly Nicole Mooney Walsh of Odessa; sons: Jacob, Jerett, J. and Judson Walsh all of Anaheim; daughter: Kassie Walsh of Odessa; father: William Walsh and wife Cynthia of Placentia, CA; mother: Nancy Walsh of Odessa; brothers: Jason Walsh and fiance Robynn Moore of San Antonio; James Walsh and wife Kylee of South Oggden, Utah; and Joseph "Joey" Walsh of Tacoma, Washington; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.



He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Jack Eugene Walsh and Mildred and John Sedlucky.



Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Acres West Funeral Chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 23, 2019