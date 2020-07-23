ODESSA - Jerome H. (Jerry) Tschauner, 83, of Odessa, Texas, passed away on July 19, 2020. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 24, 2020 at Crossroads Fellowship with Dr. Griffin Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Jerry was born to Elmer Jerome Tschauner and Dorothy Shelmadine Tschauner in Claremore, Oklahoma. They lived in several cities before settling in Grandfalls, Texas and then in Odessa, Texas. Jerry attended school in Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1954. He was selected as an All-District player in football for Odessa High in 1953, when Odessa High went to the football state championship, where they lost to a very good Houston Lamar team. While in high school, Jerry met the love of his life, Joye Marice Hill, who would become his wife and half his world on August 25, 1956. He attended college at Texas Tech College, gaining a bachelor's degree in Park Management with a minor in horticulture. While attending Texas Tech, their first first son, Vance was born. After graduation, Jerry went into the US Army as a 2nd Lieutenant and was stationed in Germany. While in Germany, Jerry and Joye were blessed with two more sons, Rob and Scott. After leaving the military, Jerry, Joye and their three boys moved to Palo Duro Canyon State Park outside of Amarillo, Texas, where Jerry was responsible for overseeing numerous state parks in district 1. In 1964, the family moved to San Angelo, Texas when the Texas Parks and Wildlife consolidated their district offices. In late 1965, the family returned to Odessa, Texas when Jerry accepted the position of Director of Parks for the Ector County Parks and Recreation. In 1969, God surprised Jerry and Joye when he gave them the precious gift of a fourth son, Christian. Now, their family was complete. In 1975, Jerry left the Parks Department and accepted the position of Director of Planning at the Permian Basin Regional Planning Commission, where he would eventually retire in October of 2007. Jerry loved to go camping with his family. Jerry and Joye's boys have so many fun memories of the family camping trips. After the boys grew up, Jerry and Joye continued to go camping every chance they had. Jerry was an avid Texas Tech fan and had season tickets for Texas Tech football games up to his death. He never turned down an opportunity to go to a Tech basketball or baseball game. He and/or Joye were at almost every activity one of their boys was in. This love of family transferred down to his grandchildren and even to his great grandchildren. He could be found at numerous events around town cheering on one of his family. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Elmer Tschauner, and his beloved wife, Joye Hill Tschauner. Jerry is survived by his sister, Sally Allen; four sons, Vance Howard Tschauner and wife, Johna, Rob Michael Tschauner and wife, Kathy, Jerome Scott Tschauner and wife, Debbie, and Christian Lee Tschauner and wife, Monica. He is also survived by a living legacy of twelve grandchildren and eighteen great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send condolences to the family, please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
