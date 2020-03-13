|
|
ODESSA - Jerri Lou Meyer Nickel died peacefully at Madison Medical Resort on March 2, 2020 in Odessa, Texas at 88 years of age surrounded by family.
Jerri was born on December 16, 1931 in Independence, Kansas to Jane Duesta and Walter Meyer. She graduated from Independence High School in 1949. Jerri and her mother, Jane, visited West Texas in 1950 and Jerri decided to stay and start a new life. She moved to Odessa in 1962 to raise her family. While working full time she attended the University of Texas at the Permian Basin and graduated in 1980 with a Bachelor of Business Administration. Jerri became the City Secretary of Odessa in 1986 until her retirement in June 1998. She was very passionate about the city and city government and was a true supporter of the community. She was a member of many organizations and received numerous awards and honors recognizing her dedication and devotion to our city and community.
In April 1999 she married Dr. James A. Nickel and began a new adventure of life. She and Jim enjoyed years of traveling all over the world seeing and visiting beautiful places. Quilting and traveling became her new passions. She and Jim enjoyed singing in the Midland Odessa Symphony Chorale and in Asbury Methodist Church Choir. Every family member or friend who received one of her beautiful hand-made quilts felt special that they had such a lovely piece of art.
Jerri is survived by her daughter Kathryn York Norwood and her husband Donnie of Odessa. Granddaughter Kasey and husband Chris Cornwell, great grandchildren Caden and Kirsten of Odessa. Melisa York and husband Todd Weaver of Richmond, Texas and great grandchildren Jakob Jenkins and Olivia Weaver. Kristina White of Omaha, Nebraska and great grandchildren Dylan White and Addison White and great great grandson Brecken Harper and son-in-law Bobby White of Odessa, Texas. Stepsons Jay and Cyndi Nickel of Wimberly Texas, Ron Nickel of Tucson, Arizona, and Mark and Janie Nickel of Sonoma, California.
She is preceded in death by her husband James A. Nickel, son Kenneth M. York, grandson Michael J. York, mother Jane Cash Meyer, father Walter Meyer, and sister Phyllis Reddy.
A memorial is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on March 16th at Asbury Methodist Church with a reception to follow at the church. Pastor Sean Smith will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jerri's life. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Permian Basin Rehab Center at 620 N. Allegany Avenue. Condolences can be sent to Acres West. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Medical Resort for their care and dedication and to Paquita Flick for her two years of care and dedication.
