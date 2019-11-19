|
|
ODESSA - Jerry Blair Swilling, 92, sailed home, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Odessa, TX. He was born Sunday, January 16, 1927 in Throckmorton, TX to the late Eli Pentecost and Dulcie Blair Swilling.
Jerry proudly and honorably served our country in the United States Navy for 22 years. A consummate patriot, he loved his country dearly. He enjoyed fishing and working in his yard; keeping his grounds immaculate. He owned and operated a vending machine route, which was his passion. He was known as the "Bubblegum King of the Southwest". All the neighborhood kids knew he always had gum in the trunk of his car. He will be dearly missed by many.
Those left to cherish his love and memory are his wife: Nanette Swilling; sons: Scott Swilling and wife Marilyn, Forrest Swilling, Robin Swilling and wife Andrea; brothers: John Swilling and wife Mary, Bobby Swilling and wife Penny; and sister: Millie Goree; grandchildren: Jeremy, Kelly, Cory, Alissa, Brandon, Haley, Devin, Aaron, and Joli; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter: Krista Granath; daughter in law: Nancy Swilling; brother: Ronald Swilling; and sister: Mary Rachel Lee.
Graveside services with Military Honors were held at 1:00 pm Monday, November 18, 2109 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were entrusted to Acres West and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, please send your donations to Gideon's International at 602 N. Baird Street # 200 Midland, TX 79701 or a .
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 19, 2019