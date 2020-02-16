|
ODESSA - Jerry Don Branum, Sr., 77, passed away at home after a long courageous fight with cancer on February 13, 2020. He was born in Del Rio, TX on December 22, 1942 to Charlene and Joseph "Red" Branum. Jerry attended many schools but graduated from Ector High School in Odessa in 1962.
He worked for Bowen Oil Tools from October 1963 until 2002. He started Logan Oil Tools in May of 2002. Due to his illness, he retired in September 2018. He was well respected in the oil field community for many years.
In his early years, he enjoyed and was very competitive in Drag Racing with his dad, Red. He had numerous national records, but was really proud of his World Record. After he quit racing in the 70's, he eventually got back into racing with his boys, Jerry and Michael.
He had an exceptional eye for a good horse and became a Quarter Horse Trainer. Racing and training horses in Texas and New Mexico with multiple wins with multiple horses.
He loved to go RZR riding and camping with his family. He always wanted to have the fastest RZR and be the first one to climb the most challenging hill. He especially loved to go on the annual "Branum Marble Falls Trip."
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, stepdaughter, Farrah Patton and grandson, Shane Michael Branum.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey "Shorty" Branum; sons, Jerry Branum, Jr. and wife Denise and Michael Branum, Sr. and wife Susan; Grandchildren, Ryan Durbin and wife Myra, Craig Branum and wife Laura, Alexa Mullen and husband Evan, and Michael Branum, Jr., all of Odessa; and great grandchildren, Elena, Anthony and William Durbin, and Casen and Cooper Mullen.
Visitation will be held at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be 2 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Life Change Baptist Church with Pastor Donald Bugg officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Craig Branum, Michael Branum, Jr., Ryan Durbin, Evan Mullen, Bill Parker and Lloyd Hodges will serve as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers are Artie Everett, John Micheletti, Brad Grable and Danny Kirby.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 16, 2020