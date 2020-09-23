ODESSA - Jerry Earl Loftin, age 69, of Odessa, TX passed from this life on Monday, September 14, 2020. He was born on Monday, March 19, 1951 in Borger, TX to Thomas Jerome and Wanda Sue (Wolf) Loftin. A typical boy, he couldn't resist pushing buttons and was always up to some kind of shenanigans. If there was a mysterious button around, sooner or later - it would be pushed. When he was around 9 years old, Jerry was at a parade. When a bunch of wrestlers in full costume cut through to join the parade, Jerry felt obligated to point his finger at them and tell them off from the hood of the family car. They gathered around and put on a show. Another favorite story from his childhood was when Jerry was pulled through the bars of a female gorilla's cage at a zoo. While panic ensued, he offered her some candy and she held him like a baby. While someone distracted her, an attendant rushed to the rescue.
Jerry married Anita Frances Wood on December 1, 1970. He was a Navy veteran. He worked for General Tire for 25 years and retired from BB Chemical in 2016.
Jerry was a family man with an unfailing love for God and a tender, loving heart. As a child, he once gave another child his new coat and took the kid's thin, ragged coat, just because he felt sorry for him. He enjoyed drinking wine, listening to music, and appreciated art and poetry. He loved to play golf and was a diehard Cowboys fan.
Those left to cherish his love and memories are his wife: Anita Loftin; son: Merlin Loftin and wife Kayla and their daughter, Celina; daughter: Kendra Hage and husband Thomas and their children, Autumn Larremore and Thomas Hage Jr.; brother: Roger Loftin; sisters-in-law: Judith Wood and partner Bill Gleason, and Deborah Wood; brothers-in-law: John Wood and wife Jessie, Fred Wood and wife Zita; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Wanda Sue and Jerome Loftin; in-laws: Fred and Nila Wood; sister-in-law: Tommi Olson; and grandson: Alec Larremore.
Memorial services will be at Acres West Funeral Chapel at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 26, 2020.
Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel and condolences to the family may be sent online at acreswestfuneal.com
.