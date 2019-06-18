ODESSA - Jerry Joan Castleberry Ellis Sorrells of Odessa, Texas, passed away on Friday June 14, 2019 in Odessa, Texas. She was residing at Madison Medical Resort the last 4 1/2 years of her life.



Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18th at Sunset Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Clydel Chapman of Northside Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Garden Cemetery. Arrangements made by Sunset Memorial.



Jerry Sorrells was born in Meadow, Texas to Rudolph and Theresa Castleberry on February 26, 1933. Jerry attended grade school in Lakeview, Tx and Home, TX. She attended High School in Seagraves, TX and Lovington, New Mexico



She met and married Bennie L. Ellis Sr on July 9, 1949 and they had 3 children, Bennie JR., Michael and Elaine. The family moved to Odessa, Tx in 1964 where Ben worked for Sewell Ford until his retirement. He preceded her in death.



Jerry married Garland G. Sorrells on September 15, 2011 in Lubbock, TX. She was blessed to then have Dale Sorrells and wife Becky join her family.



She was a member of Northside Baptist Church.



Jerry was preceded in death by her sons, Michael Ellis in 2000 and Bennie Jr in 2007. She is survived by her husband Garland Sorrells, daughter Elaine Dickman and husband Mike; Dale Sorrells and wife Becky both of Odessa, TX, brother Don Castleberry and wife Donna of Levelland, TX, 10 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 6 great, great grandchildren.



The family of Jerry J. Sorrells wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Madison Medical Resort, Home Hospice, Rev. Clydel Chapman and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for providing services to the family during this special time.



Arrangements are under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home.