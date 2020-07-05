1/1
Jerry Lynn Gresham
ODESSA - Jerry L Gresham, 79, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jerry was born in Haskell, Texas to Walter and Trudie Gresham on September 7, 1940. Later he moved to Odessa where he graduated from Odessa High School in 1959. He married Jackie Hammer Phillips on April 9, 1965. He retired from Ector County Sheriff's Department after 20 years of service as a Sergeant. He loved to hunt, but his favorite was fishing. He will be deeply missed. Jerry is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Ronnie; 3 daughters, Carol Butler, Kim Drybread, and Wendy Harris; 8 grandchildren, Channa Smith, Haleigh and Shaine Drybread, Jedidiah and Jacquelyn Collier, Tim Ming, Brandon and Chris Gresham, and 12 great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services, but to send condolences to the family, please visit his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.



Published in Odessa American on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
