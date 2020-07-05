ODESSA - Jerry L Gresham, 79, of Odessa, Texas passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jerry was born in Haskell, Texas to Walter and Trudie Gresham on September 7, 1940. Later he moved to Odessa where he graduated from Odessa High School in 1959. He married Jackie Hammer Phillips on April 9, 1965. He retired from Ector County Sheriff's Department after 20 years of service as a Sergeant. He loved to hunt, but his favorite was fishing. He will be deeply missed. Jerry is survived by his wife, Jackie; son, Ronnie; 3 daughters, Carol Butler, Kim Drybread, and Wendy Harris; 8 grandchildren, Channa Smith, Haleigh and Shaine Drybread, Jedidiah and Jacquelyn Collier, Tim Ming, Brandon and Chris Gresham, and 12 great grandchildren. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. There will be no funeral services, but to send condolences to the family, please visit his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com
.