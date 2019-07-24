ODESSA, TX - Jerry Lynn Whittington, age 75, of Odessa, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born in Comanche, OK on August 25, 1943 to Johnny Francis Whittington and Dora Ollie (Barner) Whittington. Jerry married Nelda LaVonne Fuller in Odessa on September 19, 1980.



Jerry worked in the oilfield as a pipeline welder and an inventor with three US patents. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy. He was a true hardcore American, unwavering in his love and faith in God and our country. He loved his family dearly.



Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Nelda Whittington of Odessa; his children: Ronda Richardson and husband Terry of Taylor, TX, Diana Olson and husband Ron of Liberty, TX, Cindy Whittington-Smith and husband Clayton of Fort Pierce, Florida, April Ann Frazier and husband Chris of Manor, TX, Dori Clapp and husband Ryan of Midland, TX, Tamera Scott of Odessa, Deedra Chadwick of Odessa, Wynter Monette of Scottsdale, AZ, and Celeste Reynolds and husband Bryan of Troy, TX; and four sisters: Zela Krista of Dayton, NV, Reta Crawford of Odessa, Jean Mikel and husband Charles of Gladewater, TX and Aloha Smith and husband James of Farmington, NM; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandkids.



He is preceded in death by his parents: Johnny and Dora Ollie (Barnes) Whittington; grandparents; step-son: Bradley Wiginton; and four brothers: Billy, Johnny, Alonzo and Paul Whittington; and four sisters: Linda Newberry, Janice Holt, Anita Mann and Ruth Ann Robertson.



A celebration of life with military honors will be Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Acres West Funeral Chapel, officiated by Pastor Donnie Rollie.



Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com. Published in Odessa American on July 24, 2019