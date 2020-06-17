ODESSA - Jerry Sue Parrish, 81, of Odessa, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Highland United Methodist Church with the Rev. Charlie Johnson of First United Methodist Church, Seminole, Texas, officiating.
Jerry was born in Sadler, Texas to Ted and Della Harshbarger on July 6, 1938. She married Hoyt Neal Parrish on December 24, 1958 in her parent's home in Sadler, Texas. She retired in 2004 from the University of Texas Permian Basin where she worked in the University Bookstore and Information Resources Department. She was a member at Highland United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in youth ministry, United Methodist Women, teaching Sunday school, Feed My Sheep, and the Chancel Choir. She was also an active member of the Rainbow's End Emmaus Community.
Jerry is survived by daughters Susan Kolb & husband Michael Kolb of Slidell, LA, Monica Parrish of Odessa, Sherry Williamson of Odessa, sisters Pat Eldredge of Sadler, TX and Madge Eldredge of Rockwall, TX and grandchildren Michelle Kolb, Sarah Kolb, David Kolb and Jonathan Kolb.
Memorials may be given to University of Texas Permian Basin Champions Fund or Highland United Methodist Church.
The family of Jerry wish to extend our sincere thanks to the entire staff at Madison Medical Resort for the wonderful, loving care they gave our mother and all the love and support we have received from our family and friends.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 17, 2020.