Jerry Taylor
1946 - 2020
CORSICANA - Jerry Taylor, 73, of Corsicana, TX passed away peacefully at his home on May 11, 2020. Jerry was born in Odessa, TX on March 11, 1946, the son of William Taylor and Newell Hood Taylor. He graduated from Odessa High School in May of 1964. He proudly served in the Air Force Security Service from February of 1967 until October of 1970. Upon leaving the Service, he moved to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to start his career in food sales/distribution for the next 30 years. He married the love of his life Sandra Greer Taylor in June of 1965. At the time of his passing they had celebrated just one month short of 56 years of marriage. Some of his most enjoyable memories are from his years spent on Lake Leon at his lake house, travels to Boquillas, Mexico and Big Bend National Park, and numerous cruises. He loved having breakfast at Denny's once a week with his neighborhood buddies while having "lively" political discussions. He is proceeded in death by his father William Taylor; mother, Newell Hood Taylor; and son-in-law, Terry Pinson. Jerry is survived by his wife, Sandra; daughter, Amanda Pinson; grandson, Austin Pinson; sister, Marilyn Greer; Brother-in-law, James Greer and wife; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins. Out of love and safety for the health of our family and friends, the Jerry Taylor family will save our visitation, hugs, and personal greetings for you when a Celebration of Life is held in the future. Thank you for your prayers. The Taylor family would like to thank the Fire and EMS Departments for their quick and caring response.

Online guest book available at www.griffin-roughton.com

Arrangements by Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home, Corsicana, Texas

Published in Odessa American on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Griffin-Roughton Funeral Home
