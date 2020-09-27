ODESSA - Jesse Franklin Simmons Jr., was born on March 8, 1929 in San Diego, CA and passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Odessa, TX.MSG (Ret.) Jesse Franklin Simmons Jr., served his Country with honor as a US Soldier for 25 years. His tours of duty include; Colorado, Arkansas, Alabama, Louisiana and Germany. He was also a member of the Vietnam and Korean Wars.Jesse married his true love in 1965, Priscilla Jean Roberts. The couple loved to travel. Hawaii was one of their favorite places to visit.He was a faithful, longtime member of Northside Baptist Church.After retiring from the military, MSG (Ret.) Simmons began teaching the ROTC program in Odessa.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesses Franklin Simmons Sr., and Cora Ann Simmons and by one of his twin sons, Lyle Simmons.He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Priscilla Jean Simmons of Odessa, TX; his son Dale Simmons of Loveland, CO; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.A public viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors. Funeral services will be held at Northside Baptist Church on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial with full military honors will be on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.