ODESSA, TX - Jessica Jasmin Gonzales, Age 46, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, TX.
She was born on October 5, 1973, in Odessa, to Jesus & Irene Hernandez. On August 30, 1991 and August 12, 1993 lovingly, she became a mother to her son Jose H. Gonzales who is married to Lauren Gonzales and Justin Gonzales who is married to Jessie Gonzales. She was also a wonderful "Mimi" to her grandbabies Jensen, Jace, and Joannna.
Jessica always enjoyed the time she had with of her family and friends. She loved to read and be on all social media. She loved to be known and to express and share her opinion openly. She had the best sense of fashion and beauty inside and out. Her emotions ran strong and were always genuine at heart. She will always be missed but we will all continue to keep her memory until the Lord our Savior calls us home as well.
Jessica is survived by her son, Jose H. Gonzales and his wife Lauren, her son Justin Gonzales and his wife Jessie. Her Grandbabies Jensen, Jace, and Joanna. Her parents Jesus & Irene Hernandez. Her siblings Jesrael Hernandez and his wife Maria, Josette and her husband Elias and all her nieces and nephews and countless family and friends.
Jessica is preceded in death by her Godparents Elmer and Bobby Minjarez, Her Grandparents Miguel & Petra Cortez, Genero & Amparo Hernandez. Her uncles Jose Hernandez, Mike Cortez, Richard Rangel and her aunts Kathy Ulate & Roseann Cortez.
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 26, 2020