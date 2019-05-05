Home

Jessica Lynn Chorney-Wilson

KELLER - Jessica Lynn Chorney-Wilson passed away on April 7, 2019 in Keller, Texas. Jessica was 47 years old and was born in Fort Dix, New Jersey on March 9, 1972.

After graduating from Permian High School in Odessa, she graduated from Odessa College with a degree in nursing. She then graduated from Texas Tech Health Science Center where she received her Bachelors of Nursing and Masters of Nursing. She was employed by Baylor All Saints Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Jessica was preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter and Katherine Chorney, and John and Helene Pradon all of Elmira, New York; and niece, Katherine Rylee Chorney of Odessa, Texas.

Surviving Jessica are her parents, Walter L. "Skip" and Andrea L. Chorney of Odessa, Texas; Jessica also leaves behind her beloved children, Tanner Charles and Andrea Noelle Wilson and beloved ex-husband, Troy Wilson all of Fort Worth, Texas.

She is also survived by her siblings, Kristine (Walt Tonge), Benjamin Chorney, and Kevin Chorney (Tammy); nieces, Danielle Brookshire, Brittany Chorney, Meghan Chorney, and Rylan Chorney; nephews, Zachary Brookshire, Jacob Brookshire, and Kolson Chorney all of Odessa.

Memorials in Jessica's name can be made to Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas or the Odessa Humane Society.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Odessa, Texas at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 8, 2019 with Rev. Mark Woodruff officiating, assisted by Fr. Timothy Hayter. Internment of Jessica's ashes will be in the Columbarium at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church of Odessa, Texas.
Published in Odessa American on May 5, 2019
