|
|
ODESSA - Jessie L. Voyles Freeman
February 20, 1931- October 15, 2019
Jessie Freeman, a longtime resident of Odessa, died Tuesday the 15th of October at Odessa Regional Medical Center hospital after battling illness.
Born on February 20, 1931 in Dalhart, TX. Jessie was schooled and helped to raise her younger siblings. Jessie was married to the love of her life, John G. Freeman on November 13, 1954 and was married 63 years. Soon after their marriage, they began their life together in Notrees, TX, later moving to Odessa.
Jessie worked diligently and as though she were working for the Lord at many different jobs during her lifetime though she retired from Ector County Parks and Recreation.
She loved and managed her home best of all. She had a love for outdoors, a green thumb and found wonder in all God's creatures. You could find her smiling most while camping, driving through the mountains, enjoying long conversations with friends, watching her plants grow and animals play. She also loved baking goodies for others, particularly at Christmas as well as sewing, ceramics, crocheting and painting. The youngest in her family, grandkids and a host of nieces and nephews brought her great joy.
Jessie is preceded in death by her husband, John Freeman. She is also preceded in death by her father and mother, Otho and Elva Voyles and siblings, J.M. Voyles, Thelma Bohannon and Ruth Dixon. She is survived by her son and daughter -in- law, Johnny and Vonda Freeman, Granddaughter, Shan Cox and husband Cary and children, Jackson, Wyatt, Anson and Caroline; Melissa Cralle and husband Mark and child, William; along with many nieces and nephews. Brothers and sisters include JC Voyles and wife Frieda, Billy Voyles and wife Helen and Correna Pickens.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 6:00- 7:00pm at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be held 10:00am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with great nephew Bradley Crawford and John Van Hoose officiating. Burial will follow at Kermit Cemetery at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Bethel Assembly of God Church.The family of Jessie Freeman wishes to thank Dr. Dar and Dr. George for the wonderful care they've provided her through the years.
To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8
She is now fully healed.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 18, 2019