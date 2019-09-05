|
ODESSA - Jessie May Rives, age 89, passed away at Medical Center Hospital on Tuesday, September 03, 2019. She was born May 3, 1930 in Rockwall, Texas to Jesse Hubert and Estelle Sedonia Cain. After graduating from Rockwall in 1947, she made her journey to west Texas that same year moving Goldsmith as a new bride. She was a people person and never met a stranger, retiring from Sears Roebuck in 1987 after working 27 years in the men's department. She was a member of Crescent Park Baptist Church and a 20 year member of ORH Ladies Auxiliary.
Jessie is survived by two daughters, Julia Estelle (Judi) McLamore Gryder and husband Harry of Odessa and Brownwood Jayne McLamore Brazeal and husband Charles of McKinney, one granddaughter Kimberly Celeste Asberry of Austin, great grandson Dillan Asberry Milligan of Austin and two special daughters, Angeline Johnston and husband Jimmy of Odessa and Viola Jane Kirksey of Virginia Beach. She is also survived by two sisters, Shirley Cupp and husband Danny of Edgewood and Nell Samples of Rockwall and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by husbands C.T. Kirksey and Billy Rives, three sisters, Lola Phillips, Billy Smith, Thelma Tucker and two brothers, Ted Cain and Hugh Cain.
Visitation will be on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors in Odessa. Service and Burial will be at Resthaven Funeral Home in Rockwall, Texas on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:30p.m.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 5, 2019