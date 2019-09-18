Odessa American Obituaries
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
View Map
Jessie R. (Jesus) Guerra


1927 - 2019
Jessie R. (Jesus) Guerra Obituary
ODESSA - Jessie (Jesus) R. Guerra, of Odessa, TX, passed away on September 13, 2019 in Odessa.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, September 20, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Angel Armendaris of McCamey, TX officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Jessie was born July 6, 1927 to Manuel and Margarita Guerra in Falfurrias, TX. He married Maria Muniz Guerra on May 1, 1949 in Bracketville, TX. He was a retired truck driver since 1992. He also was a veteran of WWII serving in the United States Army.

Jessie is preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria M. Guerra; his parents, Manuel and Margarita Guerra and all his twelve siblings.

He is survived by his son, Abel (Nelda) Guerra; daughters, Sue Ahrendt, Sylvia (Tony) Gonzales, Yolanda Guerra, Diana Guerra and Mary Ruth Hinojos; grandchildren, Jathan (Nikki) Rangel, Scott (Anna) Ahrendt, Joann Gonzales, Robert Gonzales, , Tiffany (Lance) Holmes, Brian (Vina) Subia, Fabian (Jazzlyn) Subia, Marshall (Kia) Johnson, Crystal (Santiago) Leija, Vanessa Morrison, Amanda Hinojos, Marcos Hinojos, Rebekah Covington; twenty eight great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 18, 2019
