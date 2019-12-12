Home

ROUND ROCK - J.D. was born in Alpine, Texas to Jose Garcia and Reynalda Dominguez on December 25, 1935. He grew up in New Mexico. At a young age enlisted in the United States Navy and ranked up to an E-8, Senior Chief Petty Officer. He was very proud of his services and time served.

Jesus passed away in Round Rock, Tx on December 2, 2019 and is survived by wife Elisama Garcia, sister Maria Soto, sons Brian and Edward Garcia, grandkids Kayla Gonzalez, Jessie Garcia, Giavanna Garcia, Sophia Garcia and Lincoln Garcia. A Rosary and funeral service was held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:30 A.M. at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East, San Antonio, Texas. A procession followed to Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery for an 11:15am committal service.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 12, 2019
