ODESSA - On Monday, November 2, 2020, Jesus Ontiveros, loving husband father, grandpa and friend passed away at the age of 84. Jesus was born on June 16, 1936 in Alpine, Texas to mom Flora and step father Julian Nunez.



The family moved to Monahans, Texas when he was 9 years old. Jesus was in the United States Army and stationed in Germany his last year in the service. He then returned to Monahans and met the love of his life Maria Acosta. They married on September 15, 1962. Jesus went to trade school at Odessa College for welding in 1967. He and Maria moved to Odessa, Texas in 1968 where they raised son Chris, daughter Carol along with their granddaughter Marcella. Jesus has many passions but his family was the biggest. He loved barbecuing with his family, holidays, fishing with his son-in-law Steve, building different projects for his grandkids such as: sandboxes and gymnastics beams. He also loved his two chihuahuas Chiquita and Ginger. Jesus has the best sense of humor and out spoken personality. He could make friends with anyone with his kind and compassionate spirit but, his most important and biggest treasure of his life was his wife, his "weda", Maria. They had a marriage most only could hope for. A once in a lifetime love! He always told her "Where I go, you go and where you go, I go."



Jesus is proceeded in death by his son Adan, his parents Flora and Julian Nunez of Lovington, NM. Mother and father-in-law Julio and Anita Acosta of Monahans. Son-in-law Steve Mareschal, sister Ramona Hennington, brother Francisco Ontiveros, sister Cuca Lopez all of Lovington, NM, sister Alcaria Garcia of Farmington, NM. Brother Pablo Nunez of Hobbs, NM.



He is survived by his wife Maria, son Christopher Ontiveros and daughter Carol Ontiveros Mareschal of Odessa. Four grandchildren, Marcella Ontiveros Hinojos and husband Jesse. Alec Mareschal and wife Shelby, Kayla Mareschal all of Odessa. Alana Ballew of Tyron, NC. Shelbi Mareschal McKee and husband Jeremy of Houston, TX. Six great grandchildren Connor and Madelynn Mareschal, Giovanni and Sophie Hinojos and Dillon and Drew McKee, along with many many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be held on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Harkey Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with a graveside to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Monahans Memorial Cemetery in Monahans, Texas



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store