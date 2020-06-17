ODESSA - Jesus Salazar, 69 years, of Odessa, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Odessa, Texas.
Jesus was born on December 25, 1950 in Coahuila, Mexico to Ines Salazar and Eluteria Vazquez of Del Rio, Texas. Jesus worked in the oil field for many years of which he later retired. He was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed gardening, washing his truck almost every day and going to church.
He is preceded by his parents, Ines Salazar and Eluteria Vazquez, grandson Ryan R. Salazar and great granddaughter Catalaya Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Aldaz Salazar, daughters Tina Ponce, Priscilla Beltran of Odessa, Eleanor Juarez of Arizona, Son Jesus Salazar Jr. of Odessa; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 6 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Sylvas, Ramiro Sylvas, Jesus Beltran, Samuel Juarez, Joe Ponce, Maraubi Salazar, Christopher Boy and Estevan Sylvas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please visit website at www.martinezfuneral.com to give condolences and sign guestbook online.
Jesus was born on December 25, 1950 in Coahuila, Mexico to Ines Salazar and Eluteria Vazquez of Del Rio, Texas. Jesus worked in the oil field for many years of which he later retired. He was a devoted husband and loving father who enjoyed gardening, washing his truck almost every day and going to church.
He is preceded by his parents, Ines Salazar and Eluteria Vazquez, grandson Ryan R. Salazar and great granddaughter Catalaya Martinez.
He is survived by his wife, Irene Aldaz Salazar, daughters Tina Ponce, Priscilla Beltran of Odessa, Eleanor Juarez of Arizona, Son Jesus Salazar Jr. of Odessa; 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 6 sisters, 2 brothers and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Rudy Sylvas, Ramiro Sylvas, Jesus Beltran, Samuel Juarez, Joe Ponce, Maraubi Salazar, Christopher Boy and Estevan Sylvas.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Frank Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Ector County Cemetery in Odessa II Section. Arrangements are entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory.
Please visit website at www.martinezfuneral.com to give condolences and sign guestbook online.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 17, 2020.