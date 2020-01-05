|
ODESSA - Jesus Tavarez entered our God's kingdom on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 22, 1929 in Presidio to his loving parents, the late Juanita (Garcia) and Luis Tavarez, and was reunited with them and grandson, Stephen John, this past Thursday.
He married Margarita Magallaez in Marfa on July 5, 1952. They have four children: Eli, Rudy and Raul Tavarez and Juanita Tavarez-Lancaster.
Jesus lived the majority of his life in Odessa, where he was employed by Jones Brothers for 25 years and later proceeded to run his own trucking business until his retirement in 2013.
He was a friend to all and enjoyed bar-b-queuing and entertaining friends in his backyard. Jesus loved his family and did all that he could do to ensure that he provided. He made friends easily and was loved by so many. We take comfort in knowing he is home resting in God's hands. Pops (Chuchi) will be missed.
Jesus leaves behind 11 grandchildren: Misty, Melody, Michael, Matthew, Phillip, Bianca, Damian, BreAnn, Stephanie, Shelby Lynn, Abigail; and 13 great grandkids...and growing.
Visitation will be Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 1-9 PM with the Rosary being recited at 7 PM at Frank Wilson Funeral Directors. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ector County Cemetery.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 5, 2020