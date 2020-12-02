ODESSA - Jesus Tomas Caudillo, 90, of Odessa passed away November 21, 2020.Visitation will be Wednesday December 2nd from 9:00am-9:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00pm.Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday December 3rd at 1:00pm at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Fernando Bonilla officiating.Memorial services for final interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Columbarium are pending.Tomas was born on August 3, 1930 in Rancho Benavente, Municipio de Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico to Cruz Trujillo and Jose Caudillo. On October 30, 1951, he married Juliana Soledad "Chole" Sarabia in Silao, Gto, Mexico. As a young man, he moved to Texas to work as a ranch hand, sending money back to his family until they joined him in 1960. Tomas and Chole had six children. He took night classes for welding and eventually operated his own business, creating ornamental iron window, door and gate coverings in his workshop. After the death of Chole, Tomas married Ana Maria Miranda on May 13, 1995 in Silao, Gto, Mexico. They enjoyed eating out at restaurants and going to see the city's Christmas tree lighting each year. In retirement, he loved his walks, collecting truckloads of aluminum cans to sell, tending to his goats and chickens, and helping out family and friends as a handy man for projects big and small.He was affectionately called "Pop" by his adult children, "Buelo" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and "Don Tomas" by his friends.Tomas was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ocidio, Ricardo, Modesto, Lazaro, Jose, Isabel, Hilaria, Juana, San Juana, and Juan, his late wife Juliana Soledad and grand-daughter Yvonne.Survivors include his wife Ana Caudillo, daughters Maria Gonzalez and husband Edward, Soledad Rodriguez, Carmen Valenzuela, sons Joe Caudillo, Tomas Caudillo, Victor Caudillo all of Odessa, brothers Cristino Caudillo and Isidro Caudillo of Guanajuato, Mexico, 20 grandchildren, 26, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Damian Valenzuela, Joey Caudillo, Jerry Caudillo, David Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Gabriel Caudillo, Hector Caudillo and Elijah Valenzuela. Honorary pallbearer will be John Michael Rodriguez.Arrangements and entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory in Odessa, Texas.