1/1
Jesus Tomas Caudillo
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jesus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ODESSA - Jesus Tomas Caudillo, 90, of Odessa passed away November 21, 2020.

Visitation will be Wednesday December 2nd from 9:00am-9:00pm at Martinez Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7:00pm.

Funeral Mass will be said on Thursday December 3rd at 1:00pm at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Fernando Bonilla officiating.

Memorial services for final interment at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Columbarium are pending.

Tomas was born on August 3, 1930 in Rancho Benavente, Municipio de Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico to Cruz Trujillo and Jose Caudillo. On October 30, 1951, he married Juliana Soledad "Chole" Sarabia in Silao, Gto, Mexico. As a young man, he moved to Texas to work as a ranch hand, sending money back to his family until they joined him in 1960. Tomas and Chole had six children. He took night classes for welding and eventually operated his own business, creating ornamental iron window, door and gate coverings in his workshop. After the death of Chole, Tomas married Ana Maria Miranda on May 13, 1995 in Silao, Gto, Mexico. They enjoyed eating out at restaurants and going to see the city's Christmas tree lighting each year. In retirement, he loved his walks, collecting truckloads of aluminum cans to sell, tending to his goats and chickens, and helping out family and friends as a handy man for projects big and small.

He was affectionately called "Pop" by his adult children, "Buelo" by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and "Don Tomas" by his friends.

Tomas was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ocidio, Ricardo, Modesto, Lazaro, Jose, Isabel, Hilaria, Juana, San Juana, and Juan, his late wife Juliana Soledad and grand-daughter Yvonne.

Survivors include his wife Ana Caudillo, daughters Maria Gonzalez and husband Edward, Soledad Rodriguez, Carmen Valenzuela, sons Joe Caudillo, Tomas Caudillo, Victor Caudillo all of Odessa, brothers Cristino Caudillo and Isidro Caudillo of Guanajuato, Mexico, 20 grandchildren, 26, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Damian Valenzuela, Joey Caudillo, Jerry Caudillo, David Gonzalez, Daniel Gonzalez, Gabriel Caudillo, Hector Caudillo and Elijah Valenzuela. Honorary pallbearer will be John Michael Rodriguez.

Arrangements and entrusted to Martinez Funeral Home and Crematory in Odessa, Texas.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Odessa American on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Visitation
09:00 - 09:00 PM
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
2
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
Send Flowers
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Reedemer Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
1040 S. Dixie Blvd.
Odessa, TX 79761
(432) 332-8077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The ODESSA AMERICAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved