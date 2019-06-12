MANSFIELD, TX. - Jetta Lee Griffin, 82, long time resident of Odessa, Texas passed away on June 9, 2019 in Mansfield, Texas.



Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral services will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Father Mark Woodruff officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



Jetta Lee Griffin was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Charles E. Betzler & Lois Ruth Sims on July 31, 1936. She attended & graduated high school in Houston, Texas. She married Roderic Edward Griffin Jr on June 6, 1953 in Sapulpa, Ok. She worked as an Accountant for Morris Caffey TV & Appliance for several years in the mid to late 1970's. She taught accounting and bookkeeping at Odessa Commercial College, as well as having a gift shop in Odessa. She and her husband Rod Griffin both taught Sunday school, and were very active with Meals on Wheels of Odessa.



Jetta will forever be remembered as a devoted wife and mother, grandmother and great grandmother, always with a twisted sense of humor, and a beautiful spark of selflessness that really stands out with those who were fortunate enough to have crossed paths with Jetta in life. For that Jetta (Mom), all of us want to say thank you, we love you, and you will be forever missed. (Please tell Dad we love him too and we are sure glad that you guys are finally together again).



Jetta is preceded in death by husband Rod E. Griffin, mother Lois Sims, father Charles E. Betzler, brother Johnny Betzler, mother & father-in-law Esther Harris & Roderic E. Griffin Sr.



Jetta Lee Griffin is survived by son Rod M. Griffin & his wife Carolyn Griffin, son Danny E. Griffin & his wife Kimberly Griffin; Grandchildren: Hayden, Shannon, Corey & Raven; Great grandchildren: Macie, Ava, Ella, Emma, Kordance & Presley; brother Charles Betzler & sister-in-law and lifetime friend Phyllis Pinkston and many nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. Jude Catholic Church, 500 E. Dallas St, Mansfield, TX, 76063 or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N. Grandview, Odessa, Texas, 79765.



The family of Jetta Griffin wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Willis, Dr. Memon, Dr. Rice, Dr. Daisying "Daisy", Dr. Anukam, nurses: Joanna, Joni & Earlean, Mansfield Methodist Medical Center, Jim Honquest & Father Ray Mullan.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences, please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary