ODESSA - Jewell LaVena Cooper (known to her family as LaVena), beloved Mom. Passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 8, 2020. She entered the world on August 22, 1928 in Snyder, TX, born to Jewell and Alton Robertson. She made her life in Odessa, TX with her beloved husband, Doyle O. Cooper of 49 years and her three children.
In 2000, her best friend, Ruby, introduced her to Belmont Baptist Church, ABWA (American Business Women's Assoc.), volunteered for the Ector County Fair for 17 yrs, and to her TOPS/KOPS weight loss program. She loved doing all these activities. LaVena didn't know a stranger. She also enjoyed going on trips. Sometimes camping and hiking with her daughter Anna and her granddaughters.
LaVena is preceded in death by her husband Doyle O. Cooper, her sister Bonnie Minter and her eldest son Danny Cooper.
She is survived by her son Mark Cooper; her daughter Anna Marney; her grandchildren, Brandi, Travis, Bridgitt, Crystal, Auburn and her 12 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Belmont Baptist Church with Pastor John McLemore officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made by check to Belinda's House of Cats, Inc., 8709 Heather Lane, Odessa, TX, 79764 or through PayPal at belindashouseofcat@att.net.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made by check to Belinda's House of Cats, Inc., 8709 Heather Lane, Odessa, TX, 79764 or through PayPal at belindashouseofcat@att.net.
Published in Odessa American on Jun. 14, 2020.