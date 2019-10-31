|
|
ODESSA - Jim Donald Moore, 84, of Odessa, Texas found peace on October 25, 2019. Jim was born in Durant, OK in 1934 to Delbert and Montie Moore. Upon graduation from Pearsall High School he joined the US Air Force where he was assigned to the Strategic Air Command, and loved working with the computer systems on the B-47s. After serving 4 years he was awarded an honorable discharge whereupon he decided to attend Texas Tech University where he earned a teaching degree in mathematics. During his third year of college he met the love of his life, LaRue Ford, on a blind date at his uncle's church in Kermit, TX. He was so smitten that he sang from an upside down hymnal. They were married June 6, 1959 and celebrated their 60th anniversary this past June. Upon graduation from Tech, they moved to Odessa where he signed with ECISD to teach various math classes at Ector High School. He was promoted to assistant principal of Blackshear Junior High for several years and then returned to Ector in administration, and was the last principal of Ector High School. He then served as Director of Curriculum for the district and retired after 31 years of service to public education. Upon retirement he became involved in researching his family ancestry, Rotary International, Sons of the American Revolution, Ector County Historical Commission, being a docent at the CAF, volunteering for 13 years at St. John's Episcopal School, and kept up with various graduating classes of EHS. He loved history, western art, collecting 19th century American coins, traveling, reading, fishing, the music of Bob Wills, collecting cowboy hats, playing guitar, country western dancing, chasing grandkids, and spending as much time as possible with family.
He was a devoted Christian and a man of unwavering faith who was ready to pray with you at any time. He often said that if you have your salvation, your family and your health (in that order according to him) you had everything. He was honest, fair, honorable, had a wicked sense of humor, and an innate desire to protect all whom he loved.
He is survived by his wife, LaRue Moore of Odessa, TX, his daughter Emily McDoniel and her husband Randy of Midland, TX , grandchildren Sam Hurt of Lubbock, TX, Hallie Hurt and her wife Jordan also of Midland, Jessica McDoniel of Ft. Worth, TX, Jay McDoniel and wife Noah of Seattle, WA, and Jeffrey McDoniel of College Station, TX. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Celia Hurt, Kyler Hurt, Finn Hurt and Kiera McDoniel, all of whom brought him great joy. He is also survived by sisters Luel Crawford and husband Sandy, and Deborah Knudtson all of Durant, OK, and brother Paul Moore and his wife Judy of Plano, TX. He also had many nieces, nephews, and cousins whom he loved. He was preceded in death by parents Delbert Moore and Montie Moore, and brothers Terry and Bill Moore.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00am at New Life Church, 7184 Club Dr., in Odessa, TX. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to Madison Medical Resort.
Published in Odessa American on Oct. 31, 2019