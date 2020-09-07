ODESSA - Jimmie B. Todd, 82, of Odessa had his homecoming following a brief illness on September 1, 2020 and was received by his Lord and Savior that loved him so much and that he loved his entire life.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 9th at 1:30 PM with Pastor Byron McWilliams officiating. Public viewing will be Tuesday, September 8th from 1 - 7 PM at Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors.
Jimmie was the founding attorney and President of Todd, Barron, Thomason, Hudman & Bebout, P.C., where he continued to practice law and served as the managing partner until his final illness. He grew up in Perryton, TX, graduating from Perryton High School in 1956. Jimmie and Ann were high school sweethearts, and they subsequently married on June 11, 1960.
Jimmie attended Texas Christian University from 1956-1960 on a football scholarship where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commerce with a major in accounting. In addition to his studies, Jimmie was a member of the 1956 and 1959 TCU Southwest Conference Championship Football Team. In 1963, He received his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from the University of Texas and became a Certified Public Accountant in 1964.
Jimmie started practicing law in Odessa at the Deaderick, McMahon and McKim law firm, which later became McMahon, Cox, Todd and Tidwell. He started his own law firm in October of 1978, which is now Todd, Barron, Thomason, Hudman & Bebout, P.C.
During his career, Jimmie was heavily involved in community service. He assisted in securing The University of Texas of the Permian Basin for Odessa, having been engaged by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce to work with John Ben Shepperd in that effort. Jimmie helped establish the Village Place Charitable Trust and served as a Trustee of that Trust until its dissolution. He served with the Boys Club of Odessa, Permian Basin Rehabilitation Center, Odessa Downtown Lions Club, Meals on Wheels, the United Way of Odessa, Odessa Area Bar Association and Odessa College Foundation and as a Deacon at First Baptist Church. He also served as a Director of State National Bank from 1977 until 1988, and as a Director of Western National Bank from 1989 until 2015.
Jimmie also served as President of E. L. Farmer & Company from 2002 until its sale in 2013. E. L. Farmer & Company operated over 300 trucks, providing oilfield trucking services throughout the States of Texas and New Mexico.
He also served as a legal advisor to many closely held businesses in the Permian Basin area, providing primarily transactional and estate planning services. His steady and wise counsel will be missed by his many clients.
Jimmie was a member of First Baptist Church for 57 years where he served faithfully as a Deacon, Trustee, committee chairperson, and a Sunday School teacher. His greatest accomplishment was his family, who he loved and cared for with all of his heart.
Jimmie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann and his daughter, Mary Todd Koym, and son-in-law, Carlton Koym, of Odessa; sister, Jayne Pointer of Perryton; and by three grandchildren, Zachary Koym, of Kansas City, MO; Jarrod Koym of Odessa, and Hope Short, and her husband, Luke Short from Granbury. Jimmie is preceded in death by two sons, John Mark Todd, who died in infancy, and Michael Clinton Todd, who died in 1994; his parents, Mary (Britton) and Jack Todd; and granddaughter, Brittony Koym.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund which was so close to Jimmie's heart. Please visit frankwwilson.com
