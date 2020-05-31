ODESSA - Jimmie L. Parrish died peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 in Odessa, Texas at the age of 79.



Jimmie graduated from Odessa High School in 1959. He enlisted into the United States Army in 1963. He was an E4 specialist in the 554th Engineering Co. at Fort Lewis. He took much pride in his service to the United States Army and was proud to be an American. Upon leaving the military in 1965, Jimmie became a pipeline welder and continued in that line of work until he retired in 2002.



Jim was a long standing member of First United Pentecostal Church of Odessa.



He is survived by his wife, Sandra Parrish of Odessa; daughter Tammy Parrish of Odessa; stepson, Victor Hiller, his wife, Hazel and their son, Steven and wife Sierra, all of Odessa; stepson, Vincent Hiller, his wife, Robbie and their son, Clay all of Lumberton, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Rosa Gunn and her husband, "Buster" of Centerville, Texas; his sister Darlene Bartell and her husband "Buck" of College Station; and several nieces and nephews.



Jimmie was preceded in death by his father, Jim Frank (Peter) Parrish; mother, Leta Mae Parrish both of Odessa; first wife Judy Quinn Smith and son, Richard Wayne Parrish both of Odessa; and second wife Leomah Parrish of Ozark, Arkansas.



A memorial is scheduled for June 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. at First United Pentecostal Church. Pastor Terry Pugh will be officiating. The family would like to thank the nurses of ORMC for their care of Jimmie during his hospital stays. The staff of Express Nursing were amazing in their care of him for the past year. Thank you Heart to Heart Hospice for your countless visits the last week of his life. You brought comfort and companionship to him every night during bouts of anxiety. To the staff and all of his friends at Lincoln Towers he felt loved and at home with all of you surrounding him so to you we say thank you.



