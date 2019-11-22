Odessa American Obituaries
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
432-362-2331
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home
6801 E. Business 20
Odessa, TX 79762
Jimmy Dale Gallemore


1944 - 2019
Jimmy Dale Gallemore Obituary
ODESSA - On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, our sweet Dad was greeted by Jesus, our Mom, and other loved ones with open arms. He was born on July 14, 1944, in Garden City, Kansas to Homer and Ruby Marie Gallemore. He married Dru Gallemore on December 21, 1963. The couple moved to Odessa, Texas in August of 1966. He was a member at First Baptist Church, actively involved in the SALT Sunday School class, and loved spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and ran the time clock at Odessa College for 35 years. He spent the last 16 years working at B-Line Air Filter and Supply and considered them his second family.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years Dru Gallemore, father Homer Gallemore, sister Nancy Young, father-in-law John Mason West, mother-in-law Aline West, sister-in-law Johnny McClure and Gene, brother-in-law Bobby West, brother-in-law Willard West and Pat West, brother-in-law Jack Perkins, and nephew Terry McClure. Jimmy is survived by daughter Lisa Norman and husband Coby of Farwell, Texas, daughter Vicky Fitzpatrick and husband Danny of Odessa, Texas, daughter Debbie Gallemore of Odessa, Texas and four precious granddaughters Faith and Emma Norman and Jordan and Bethany Fitzpatrick, mother Ruby Marie Gallemore of San Angelo, Texas, sister and brother-in-law Beverly and Larry Heisler of Pleasanton, Texas, sister-in-law Fay Perkins of San Angelo, Texas, sister-in-law Shirley Hinson and husband JT of San Angelo, Texas, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Odessa, Texas. Funeral Services will be at 4:00 PM, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Odessa, Texas.

Pallbearers will be Randall Kelley, Gary Bishop, Kelly Speer, Billy Alexander, Josh Bishop, and Richard Stout. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 22, 2019
