HAMLIN - Jimmy Dale Davis went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born on December 6, 1948 in Monahans, Texas, the son of James Cara and Lula Mae Davis.



Jimmy graduated from Ector High School in Odessa, Texas- Class of 1967. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene Adcock in 1968. They celebrated 52 years of marriage and had 3 children: Kim, Kristal, and Kyle.



Jimmy earned a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's of Education Degree from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. He also earned a Doctorate of Theology Degree from Andersonville Baptist Seminary in Camilla, Georgia.



Jimmy's career experiences include teacher, coach, child care administrator, public school principal and superintendent, rancher, pastor, and author.



Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife Darlene Davis; his 3 children Kim Davis of Snyder, Tx, Kristal Davis Peavy and her husband Britt Peavy of Douglas, Georgia, and Kyle Davis of Roby, Tx; 6 grandchildren: Kylen, Ty, Kameron, Kadi, Kyson, and Krista and 1 great-grandson, Dezmond Jay; 2 brothers: Ernie Davis and his wife Louise, and Jerry Davis and his wife Ann; 2 sisters: Brenda Joy and her husband Darrell and JoAnn Lawhorn and her husband Allan; and many nieces and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his father Jake Davis and his mother Lula Mae Hail Davis.



Visitation will be held at Starbucks Funeral Home in Merkel, Texas on Monday, November 23 from 5-7 pm. A graveside memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 24 at 2 pm at Rose Hill Cemetery in Merkel, Texas.



