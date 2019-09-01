|
ODESSA - Jimmy Dean Glover, age 68, of Odessa, Texas, received his eternal crown of life on August 24, 2019. Jimmy was the third born of six children to Norma Jean and Pete Glover.
Jimmy married Sharon Ruth Nelson in 1979. In their vows they were "welded together" and as Jimmy said, that weld was good, because they celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. Sharon's dad once commented that "Jimmy and Sharon have a remarkable partnership together," and indeed they did. With over 40 years altogether, their bond and love only grew stronger over the years and they created memories of every shape, form and fashion, too many to count. Jimmy and Sharon were blessed with a daughter Tanna Ruth and son Joshua Dean, both of whom enjoyed a close and loving relationship with their dad. Adding to the family are three amazing grandsons, Cayden, Caysen, and Camden. Jimmy always loved family get-togethers for all occasions, just being together anytime, and anywhere.
Jimmy started welding as a teenager and that became his first occupation. Eventually, Jimmy and his brother formed Pete's Welding Service specializing in building pipe straightener's, service truck rig-ups, drilling rig components and anything associated with the oil industry. As welder, he worked in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma offshore Louisiana, and offshore Scotland in the North Sea.
Jimmy was always dreaming up something to build. In his mind, he'd design it, then build it. He was an engineer at heart and was always thinking out of the box, willing to tackle any idea with no limits. His biggest achievement and passion was a pipe truck hat he personally designed and built. This truck was equipped with power tongs, hydraulics and every feature imaginable to either screw or unscrew surface flowlines. Contracting with most major oil companies over 28 years, he picked up and laid hundreds of miles of pipe. One of his biggest jobs was working two summers in Wyoming dismantling and removing 100 miles of flowline for Exxon. Jimmy always enjoyed a good working relationship with the companies that employed him because as one company man once told Sharon, Jimmy always worked hard and he knew what he was doing.
Besides loving his work, Jimmy loved fishing. He fished on the Rio Grande River by Eagle Pass, Texas with his dad and brothers as a boy and practically all his life. Those six decades of trips to the river created many memories with family and friends.
Anyone who knew Jimmy knew he enjoyed all kinds of music. It might be country, blues, gospel, or boogie woogie. He played the fiddle and piano by ear. A little known fact is that he enjoyed singing and playing the fiddle and piano at church, Jimmy loved the Lord and his years attending and serving church with his family were among the very best years of his life. During his illness, his faith and trust in god never wavered and only grew stronger. Part of Jimmy's legacy is best described in James 1:12:" Blessed is the man who perseveres under trial because, having stood the test, that person will receive the crown of life that the Lord has promised to those who love him."
Jimmy is survived by the love of his life Sharon Glover of Odessa, a daughter Tanna Ruth Glover Clinton and her husband Colby of Odessa, a son Joshua Dean Glover of Odessa, brother Rickey Glover and his wife Mary Gail of Brownwood, and brother Billy Jack Glover and his wife Donna of Odessa, along with many awesome Glover and Nelson nieces and nephews.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents Norma Jean and Pete Glover, a sister Barbara Jean Glover, brothers Rusty Glover and Max Glover.
A memorial service will be held at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home, 601 N. Alleghaney, Odessa, Texas on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00p.m. Pastor James Gildon of First Assembly of God Church of Las Cruces, NM will officiate. Visitation will be at Hubbard-Kelly on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 6:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. Online condolences can be made at hubbard-kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 1, 2019