FORT WORTH - Jimmy Muriel Smart, 69, of Odessa, TX, passed from this life on May 30, 2019 at 4:20 PM at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel in Odessa, TX, with Pastor Marcus Zuniga of Kingdom Church officiating. Burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Jimmy will be buried with full military honors.



Jimmy was born in Foreman, Arkansas on February 6, 1950 to Emmett and Myrtle Smart. He joined the Unites States Army at the age of 17 and completed basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky. Shortly afterwards he deployed to Vietnam as an aircraft mechanic and repairman. Three years later he was honorably discharged as an SP5 sergeant with the following decorations; National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge. Soon after coming back to Odessa, he met the love of his life, Lydia, and they married November 6, 1976. Jimmy and Lydia shared many accomplishments together, first and foremost being their family. In 1983 they started Cougar Cleaning Equipment out of their home and it quickly became successful. For 36 years the company has grown strong and expanded because of the endless hard work they put into it.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, Emmett and Myrtle; sisters, Mona Faye and Billie; and brothers, Emmett "Sonny" and Phillip.



Jimmy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Lydia; their sons, Jimmy and his wife Kristy of Lubbock, TX; Steve of San Antonio, TX; Eric and his wife Jamie of Odessa, TX, and Gary and his wife Tori of Odessa, TX; his brother, Robbie and his wife Christel; sisters Francis and Linda; grandchildren Taylor, Garrett and his wife Cortney, Zane and his wife Courtney, Trent, Tanner, Brady, Addy, Braylie, Logan, Kyler, Kasen, Hunington, Natalie, Payton, Barrett and Holden; great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Carter arriving soon; and many nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Shan Johnson, Larry Adcock, Brady Allison, John Bullard, Cecil Eads and Justin Ramirez.



