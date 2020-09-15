1/1
Jimmy Wiley "Buffalo" Hayse
MIDLAND - Jimmy Wiley "Buffalo" Hayse, 65, of Midland, passed away on September 9, 2020. Services will be 11 am, Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Midland, Texas.

Jimmy was born on September 20, 1954 in Seminole, TX to Wilbur and O'Rilla Hayse. Jimmy enjoyed going hunting and collecting guns.

Jimmy is survived by sisters Janet Hayse, Rita Hayse, Mary Hayse, and Jane Ann Mueller, brother, Wilbur Hayse (Georgia), and nephews Brandon Hayse, and Ryan Hayse (Rachel), and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Carl and Carol Jones, his wonderful employers, and friends whom he worked for and socialized with for 44 years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the NRA or your charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

Published in Odessa American on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Serenity Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
September 13, 2020
What a wonderful sense of humor that Jimmy shared with his Hayse & Davis cousins in Kansas & Texas when we were growing up. Hold on to all the wonderful memories. Love and prayers from Dean & Karla Davis Stevens and Dan & Kathy Davis.
Dean Stevens
Family
