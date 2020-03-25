|
|
ODESSA - Jo Ann Walker Willard, 78, of Odessa, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa. Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Long Branch Cemetery in Eastland County with Aubrey Jones officiating. The family will be at Bailey Howard Funeral Home in Clyde from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday before the graveside at Long Branch.
Jo Ann was born November 8, 1941, in Fabens, Texas, to George Elzo and Minnie Pearl (Howard) Walker. She was a 1960 graduate of Ector High School. After graduation, Jo Ann started working as a bookkeeper for Love's Mobile Homes. She married John Evans Willard on January 4, 1969, in Odessa. In 1979, she and John started Big John's Convenience Stores, ending up with four locations in Odessa. They sold the stores and retired in 2009.
Jo Ann loved being a grandma to her grandson, Timothy, she was a devoted wife to her husband John, and a caring mother to her daughter Melissa and her son-in-law Dayton.
She was an avid sports fan and loved all sports, well maybe not Hockey. She especially loved the Dallas Cowboys who, if she had been the coach, would have won every Super Bowl ever played. She was a great debater (she loved to argue), being able to breach any subject, especially sports and politics. She even debated religion sometimes with her family. In her mind she never lost a debate. She and one of her cousins once started arguing politics with her being a stanch Democrat and him being an Independent, ending with her being a Republican and him a Democrat.
Jo Ann loved her church, Chapel Hill Baptist Church in Odessa, and was a faithful member for more than 46 years. There she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School.
Jo Ann was a teenager when she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, a condition that she suffered with for more than 60 years, always with her head held high, refusing to let it infringe upon her active life. She never felt sorry for herself, neither did she want anyone else to. In her later years, she could not even sit down because her knees would not bend. She was a HERO to the family and friends who knew her because she never complained about the pain she suffered, thou she did complain, or at least let her opinion be known, about the Dallas Cowboys, referees and the actions of political parties.
She was a very loving sister who kept in touch with her family and discussing the family's welfare with her two sisters by their frequent, short (one hour plus) phone calls. She is loved and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Robert Wayne, Harold Dean and Jim Earl Walker; and one sister, Judy McCourt.
She is survived by her husband, John, daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Dayton Neff, and grandson, Timothy Neff, all of Odessa; one sister, Wanda George and husband Roger of Stephenville; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Because of her belief in Jesus Christ, she fought the battle of life, and won, because she knew what rewards laid ahead.
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 25, 2020