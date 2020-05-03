JoAnn Bridges
ODESSA - JoAnn Bridges left this earth to join her Heavenly Father and Beloved husband, Benny, on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born November 8, 1933, in Glen Cove, Texas, to Frank and Eula McCary. JoAnn graduated from Odessa High School in 1951, and continued her education at Odessa College where she received her Associate Degree. JoAnn married the love of her life, Benny D. Bridges, on September 3, 1954, upon his return home from serving in the United States Navy, during the Korean Conflict. She worked for Denver City Independent School District for 28 years before retirement. In 1994, she and Benny moved to Odessa, Texas to be closer to family.

JoAnn enjoyed faithfully serving in her church home, playing the organ and piano, attending her grand and great-grandchildren's extra-curricular activities, studying God's Word, and spending time with her sisters. JoAnn influenced many by her strong, Christian faith and love for the Lord. She was a treasure to all who knew her. JoAnn, Mom, Honey, Grandmother, Meme, Jodie, Sister, and Aunt Annie will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Eula McCary, and the love of her life, Benny Bridges.

JoAnn is survived by her two sons, Mike and wife Leisa Bridges, Jimmy and wife, Connie Bridges, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; Casey and wife, Ashley, and two sons, Cason and Aston, Blake and wife, Lindi, and children, Braydon, Bryli, and Brogan, Brady and wife, Genesis, and children Madeline and Jacob, Kelsey, Bailey, and husband, Trevor, and son, Kannon, Kelby and fiance, Kailee.

She is also survived by her two life-long best friends, and sisters, Neva Hooton, and Betty Wootton.

A private family graveside will be held.

Visit frankwwilson.com to leave online condolences.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to JoAnn's church home, Odessa Tabernacle, 2406 Oakwood Drive, Odessa, Texas 79761.



Published in Odessa American on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Frank W. Wilson Funeral Directors
