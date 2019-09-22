|
KERRVILLE - It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of JoAnn (Brooker) Clifton Saturday, September 14, 2019, at River Point Assisted Senior Living in Kerrville, Tx. JoAnn was surrounded by her family during her final hours. She was 85 years young.
JoAnn was born in Winters, Tx., April 10, 1934.The family later moved to Odessa, where she was raised & graduated from Odessa High School. After high school, she married Levellan Brooker & together they raised three sons.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons Glenn & his wife Lynn of Center Point, Tim & his wife Lisa of Burnet & Mark & his wife Mary of Boerne. She also leaves behind four grandchildren Justin, Nathan, Emilee & Benjamin. She is survived by her brothers L.C., Bill, & Roy, & her sister Debra; her nieces Heather & family of Odessa - Keri & her family of Lamesa. There many other extended family members that she leaves behind, whom she loved dearly. JoAnn made a very special friend after her move to Kerrville. They became such good buddies & had so many great times together, Sherri Winewriter. Sherri always had JoAnn laughing & kept her spirits high.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her mother Afton & father L.C. Davis, her brother Ray, her sisters Mary Jo & Shirley, who was also her best friend & partner in crime, & her granddaughter Jaymi.
The family would also like to give very special thanks for the staff at River Point who not only took such good care of JoAnn, but also took care of us. It meant so much that they all took the time to come & visit her in her final hours. Even those who were not on duty, but learned of her passing, took time to come and convey their love for her. Also, great appreciation to New Century Hospice for making sure that JoAnn did not suffer & kept her comfortable during the last days -thank you Heather & Velda for taking care of all of us. All of you & the many friends JoAnn found there made the final journey so much easier. You will forever live in our hearts.
A private service was held in memory of JoAnn at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Odessa, Tx.
Donations may be made to favorite charities or foundation.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 22, 2019