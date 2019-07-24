ODESSA - On Sunday July 21, 2019 JoAnn Fuller (75) of Odessa, TX went home to join the Lord in her eternal resting place. JoAnn was born in Big Spring, TX on May 29, 1944 to Henry Allen and Gladys Boatman Smith.



Visitation will be at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 PM.



Funeral Services will be at 9:00 AM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Odessa First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Phil Skelton officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.



JoAnn graduated from Ector High School in Odessa in 1962 and because of her desire to care for others became an LVN. She married John Fuller, the love of her life, on October 7, 1964. JoAnn continued her nursing career until the birth of her son. Together John and JoAnn raised two children, John and Nancy.



JoAnn was a devout Christian and rarely missed a Sunday service until recently becoming ill. She loved to serve the church any way she could. JoAnn was an avid Mojo fan, seldom missing a game. She also loved to sew. Everyone dear to her had one of her special blankets. JoAnn also enjoyed traveling and shopping for her grandbabies.



Preceding JoAnn in death are her parents, Henry and Gladys Smith and brother Felton Smith.



JoAnn is survived by her husband, John Fuller, of Odessa; children John Fuller and wife Wendy Fuller of Odessa, Nancy Mohesky and husband Lance Mohesky of Georgetown, TX; sister Gay Nell Taravella of McKeesport, PA; sister Mary Lou Smith of Glen Lyon, PA; brother Gene Smith and wife Penny Smith of Odessa; Grandchildren Megan Fuller, Kyle Criswell, Alec Fuller, Madelyn Mohesky, and Tara Berry. JoAnn is also survived by her great grandchildren Cody and Kylie Criswell, Darian Ahrendt, and Samantha Berry as well as several nieces and nephews. Our Nini will be greatly missed.



Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com. Published in Odessa American on July 24, 2019