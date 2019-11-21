|
AUSTIN - Joann McCorkle was born August 3, 1934 in Bogata, Texas to William Edgar and Lula Mae McDowell. She was lovingly called, Mom, Mother, Mama Jo, Jo, Granny and Grandma. She was raised in Snyder, Texas where she met Dale McCorkle while he was stationed there and were later married in 1952. They lived several different places but Texas was their home. She made Odessa Texas her home from 1967 to 2016 when we moved her to Austin. Her work experience included working at a bank, as well as helping Dale with a forklift business. They eventually started a BBQ place out of a trailer and eventually built and created Corky's BBQ, that still exists today. She ran the BBQ business until she was 72 years old and officially retired. Joann was fun loving and never met a stranger, she got along with everyone she met, and everyone loved her back. She was the kindest human you would meet. She was dedicated to her family and loved them all dearly. Joann loved the outdoors and loved to travel. Joann is proceeded in death by her husband Dale McCorkle, son Gary McCorkle and Cheri McCorkle. She is survived by her sister Pay Taylor of Snyder, Texas, her daughters Cath Conlon of Houston, Brenda Britt of Pflugerville and Kim McCorkle of Austin and 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are entrusted to Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home. To send family condolences please sign her guestbook at www. sunsetodessa.com
Published in Odessa American on Nov. 21, 2019