ODESSA - Joanne Mazie (Warner) Luker was born October 20, 1937 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the youngest of 5 children, to Lester Charles & Florence Belle Warner. Joanne spent her days playing with her beloved cousins, Anne & Patricia, walking the railroad tracks, riding bikes and sitting under the apple trees.
After moving down to Odessa, TX to live with her big sister, Jean, Joanne met the love of her life, JR Luker, who she married June 23, 1956 in Lovington, NM and blessed him with 4 children, 3 sons and 1 daughter. Married for 58 years, Joanne was a devoted mother and wife, while balancing working full time. There is nothing she wouldn't have done for her family, fierce and determined, she raised her children to be strong and independent. Later, when the role of Granny came along, Joanne became a source of love and comfort for all of her grandchildren, with them knowing Granny's house was always open.
Joanne passed away in her sleep at home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 81. She is survived by son Daniel Luker & wife Shelly; daughter Donna Baker & husband Kim; son Dennis Luker & wife Denise, grandchildren Heather McKibben & husband JB, Jesica Carlile & husband Scotty, Tabitha Humphries & husband Ryan, Kellie Stevens & husband Austin, Shawna Dominguez & husband Ben, Rashel Everett & husband Josh, Dustin Luker & wife Ashley, Jace Luker & wife Morgan, McKenzie Luker & Evan Luker; she also leaves behind 22 great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, JR Luker, her son Douglas Luker, granddaughter Alexandra Luker, great-grandson Jayden Carlile, her parents Lester & Florence Warner and siblings, Bruce Warner, Lester Warner, Jean Meece and Janice Martz.
Special thank you to Amy Rand for her loving care; in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Home Hospice for their amazing care of Joanne in her final days .Visitation will be from 9am to 10am Monday Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home with Lynn Money officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Services entrusted to Hubbard-Kelly Funeral Home.
Published in Odessa American on Aug. 11, 2019