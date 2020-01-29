|
|
HOBBS, NM - Joe Angel Gomez, age 83, of Hobbs, NM, passed away on January 24, 2020 in Hobbs. Joe Angel Gomez was born on October 1, 1936 in Barstow, TX. Joe married the love of his life, Anita Rubio in 1957. The couple settled in Odessa, TX in the early 1960's, where they had their four children; Angelita, Elsa, Erma, and Jessica. Joe was a devoted and loving father. He was very proud of his family and always liked to share stories of his grandchildren. Joe loved to take care of his yard. He loved to tend to the flowers and his apricot trees. You could always find Joe working on his truck or working in his shed. Joe loved a good yard sale and would spend Saturday mornings with Anita, together they ventured around town. Joe retired from ECISD, where he worked as a custodian for over 35 years. Joe always had fresh coffee for anyone who might stop by. He was an early riser who loved to read his bible first thing in the morning and never missed Sunday Mass. Joe Angel is preceded in death by his wife Anita Rubio Gomez, daughter Erma Gomez Mendez, and Parents Merced and Romana Gomez. Joe Angel is survived by daughters, Angelita Quiroz, Elsa Cordova & her husband Oscar Sr., Jessica Harper and husband Larry, and Son in Law Fernando Mendez. Joe Angel or "Papi" had 17 grandchildren; Norma Lujan, Manuelita Lujan, Alfonso Quiroz, Oscar Cordova, Bernadette Flores, Erika Taylor, Jose Quiroz, Beatrice Aguirre, Paula Harper, Britany Harper, Heather Beaty, Bianca Mendez, Zachary Harper, Daniella Mendez, Taylor Harper, Jude Mendez and Luke Mendez. Joe was also loved by his 30 great grandchildren. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 5:00 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with visitation to follow. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Baxley officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Oscar Cordova, Sr., Oscar Cordova, Jr., Angel Cordova, Fernando Mendez, Zachary Harper and Taylor Harper. The family would like to extend a special thank you Patricia Voight and to BeeHive Homes of Hobbs. Their love and support for Joe will always be appreciated. Arrangements under the direction of Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home of Odessa, TX. To send family condolences please sign his guestbook at www.sunsetodessa.com.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 29, 2020