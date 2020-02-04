|
|
ODESSA - Joe Charles Sparks, 85, of Odessa, left this world to join the Lord and his wife Peggy on Thursday, January 30th, 2020.
He was born October 5th, 1934 to the late Maurene and CE (Sparky) Sparks. Joe graduated from Kermit High School where he enjoyed playing basketball. He went on to meet his beautiful wife Peggy Jo Sparks. They were married July 10th, 1954. Joe and Peggy had four girls Sherry Park, Shela Kidd, Pam Mathis, and Cindy Wooldridge.
Joe worked many years for ECISD. After he retired Joe and Peggy lived their dream of owning a ranch. He loved playing games with the family and reminiscing about the good ole days in Santo, TX. He loved to travel and saw many different places.
Joe was preceded in death by his mother Maurene Sparks, his father CE Sparks, his wife Peggy Jo Sparks, and his granddaughter Sally Green.
Joe is survived by his four daughters, three granddaughters, two grandsons and ten great grandchildren.
Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home. Funeral services are 10 a.m., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 1st Baptist Church of Santo. Interment will be at Santo North Cemetery.
Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home
Published in Odessa American on Feb. 4, 2020