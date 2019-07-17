Jody McQueen, 67, of Odessa, TX was surrounded by family and friends when he left this world too soon on July 12, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Jody was born on Friday, July 11, 1952, in Midland, TX to Joe and Bonnie McQueen. He lived in Odessa all of his life. He attended Permian High School and Odessa College.



Jody married the love of his life, Kathie Yancey in 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He was a devoted father to Randal, Shannon and Cori. Jody had the kind of personality people gravitated towards. He never met a stranger, and made friends internationally. He was known for his ingenuity and creativity and his crude sense of humor.



Jody owned MCO Construction. The technology and patents he has are being used all around the world. He built Internal Fusion Bond Coating plants in China, Russia, the Middle East, Mexico, Canada and South America.



He was an avid racer, fisherman, hunter and sailor. Jody enjoyed spending his free time down on Dunagan Road. His spontaneity and creativity knew no bounds. You never knew what he would come up with next. Whether it was constructing a submarine in the front yard or building a race car or a hydraulic smoker pit, Jody did it all.



Adventures took the family to Kemah, TX, where Jody and Kathie purchased a sailboat, "Una Mas" and entered a Regatta to Veracruz, Mexico. Unknowingly setting sail towards one of the greatest adventures they ever had, only to defy odds and win the Regatta 1st place. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the boat was renamed the Caca Canoe. Whatever the day brought, Jody was the center of attention, entertainment and life of the party. Beyond all of that, Jody was such a compassionate person.



Jody was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Chester McQueen and Bonnie Collins McQueen. He is survived by his wife Kathie Yancey McQueen; son Randal McQueen and wife Cheryl; daughters Shannon Weaver and husband Cody; Cori Tacker and husband Austin; his grandchildren Tyler and wife Haleigh, Mikel, Ryleigh, Cutter, Gage, Pierce, Maggie and Camden; great-grandchildren Trystan, Jaxon and Harleigh; and his sisters Pam Ransleben and husband Bill, and Debbie Bruce; and numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Star Hospice. Published in Odessa American on July 17, 2019