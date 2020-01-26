|
ODESSA - Obituary of H. Joseph Connally
The Honorable Judge H. Joseph "Joe" Connally, of Odessa, Texas, passed away at his home Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 84. He was known for his love and great knowledge of the law, and his fair and balanced legal opinions.
Joe was born July 15, 1935, in San Angelo, Texas, to Herschel Christian and Hazel Corinne (Faris) Connally. As a boy, he was greatly influenced by distant relative, Senator Tom Connally, who visited the Connally home while campaigning in San Angelo. His father would read to him at night the newspaper accounts of Tom's legendary exploits, and young Joe would sit for hours studying photographs of his famous kin in poses with President Roosevelt and other heads of state. Six-year-old Joe made up his mind then that when he grew up, he wanted to be like "Uncle Tom."
He was very active during his high school years and solidified his aspirations for politics. While attending San Angelo Central High School, Joe was in the National Honor Society, and was a member of the Student Council in which he held the Class Vice President position his junior year. During his senior year, he was the President of the Latin Club and the Bull Session Club, and was elected to represent his high school in the Southwest Conference to go to Amarillo, Texas, to write the sportsmanship code for the new district.
After graduating from high school in 1953, Joe attended the local San Angelo College, and then Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. In 1958, while attending school, Joe was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he was assigned to the office of the guided missile school at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama, serving as secretary to the captain. He was honorably discharged in 1960, and moved to Austin, Texas, where he attended The University of Texas (UT) to complete his undergraduate work. He continued his education at the UT School of Law, where he received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1964 and was admitted to The State Bar of Texas. While in college, Joe was a proud member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity, and served as Vice Justice, Clerk and Rush Chairman for the Phi Alpha Delta legal fraternity.
In the spring of 1964, Joe became an associate of the Jackson & Jackson firm in Abilene, Texas. In December of that year, he moved to Odessa to open a new office for the law firm of Turpin, Smith, Dyer and Hardy, where he worked as an attorney for 10 years. He always credited Mr. Turpin for teaching him the skills necessary to be a successful trial lawyer. During this time, Joe was named Ector County Campaign Chairman by Byron Tunnell of the Texas Railroad Commission, and the Ector County Campaign Manager for both Former Sen. Lloyd Bentsen and Former Gov. Dolph Briscoe (in each of his campaigns).
In 1972, Joe was the first elected member of the State Democratic Executive Committee from the 28th Senatorial District and served as named Chairman of the Legal Affairs Subcommittee from 1975-1976. Additionally, Joe served as chairman of the Board of Zoning Adjustment, legal counsel to Odessa College, the Advisory Committee to the College Management at University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) and the UTPB Development Committee of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce. He also served as vice chairman of the Ector County Presidential Museum Board of Directors, along with chairman and former Attorney General, John Ben Shepperd, to help grow the success of the institute. In 1975, Joe was appointed chairman of the Texas Board of Private Investigators and Private Security Agencies after serving as a member for two years. He was also a member of the Ector County Bar Association, the Odessa Exchange Club, and Asbury Methodist Church.
Joe made his first bid for public office in 1974 and won the election for Ector County Judge that fall. In running, Joe said, "Ector County has been good to my family and me, I and would like to work for its future welfare as county judge." During his county judge tenure, Joe worked to fulfill his promise by helping the county make prudent investments to improve the county facilities, particularly the hospital and library. He was a member of the Hospital Building Committee and helped negotiate a new contract for the renovation of Medical Center Hospital (MCH).
Joe held the office of county judge for two years and eight months, until he was appointed by Governor Dolph Briscoe to the newly created 244th Judicial District Court Judge in August of 1977. Gov. Briscoe stated that Joe was "a person of the very highest integrity and honor" and "shared in the expectations of many others that [his] service will be of benefit to all Texans." Joe took his position seriously and was sure to always follow the requirements of the Constitution, while remaining impartial, compassionate, sage, and even humorous. He was very proud of his city and openly said he prayed constantly for knowledge and strength to do what's right. He was open-minded and always willing to listen. He was said to be "invaluable to the county" and was named a Community Statesmen Honoree for Law in 1994, and endorsed by Marquis Who's Who as a reputable judge and leader in the field of law.
Joe served as the presiding judge for over 20 years until he retired in 1998 to spend more time with his wife and family. When he retired, it was quoted that "Ector County not only lost a respected judge, but one of its best-loved characters." There's no question he knew the law, but it was his ever-present sense of humor that endeared him to everyone he met. Joe always managed to maintain a pleasant attitude, no matter how gloomy or frustrating the court proceedings were.
After retirement from the 244th District Court, Joe continued working part-time as a senior visiting judge and mediator for another fifteen years. In 2008, he was honored at the Ector County Democratic Party's Third Annual Local Heroes Banquet, where many stories and laughs were shared about Joe's own legendary exploits.
Joe was a gifted attorney, a well-respected and fair judge, and most importantly, will be remembered as a loving and caring father and grandfather. When he wasn't on the judicial bench or involved in politics, Joe enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He and his wife, Martha, enjoyed life together, from traveling to hosting dinner parties. He was a tremendous story-teller whose tales were accentuated by his booming laugh. When his beloved Martha passed in 2018, Joe missed her dearly. His daughter, Julie, stayed with him and lovingly took care of him until the day he went to join Martha.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 33 years, Martha (Nutter) Connally; and his loyal dogs he had over the years. He is survived by his brother, David Connally; his children, Katie (Connally) Anderson, Jennifer (Connally) Pou, Julie (Nutter) Hubele, Jimmy Nutter, and Lynda (Nutter) Creech; grandchildren, Loren (Hubele) Alexander, Clayton Creech, Tyler Nutter, Chance Creech, David Sibson, Scott Sibson, Lexi Nutter, Morgan Pou, Callan Pou, Aaron Anderson, Kayla Anderson and Taylor Anderson; great grandchildren, Chloe Creech, Caiden Creech, Hayden Creech, Maxton Alexander, Xerie Ditmars, Skye Anderson and Benjamin Anderson; and many, many dear friends, including Bobby Evans, Marcus Young and Charles Hostetter.
Visitation will be from 6 - 8 p.m., Thursday, January 29, 2020, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 31, at Crescent Park Baptist Church, in Odessa, Texas. His burial ceremony will be held at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin, Texas, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at 1 p.m.
Flowers and memorial contributions are both welcome. The family is establishing a scholarship in his name at UTPB. You can make a contribution online at UTPB.edu/Give, by phone at (432) 552-2800, or by mailing a check to In Memory of Judge Joe Connally, c/o UTPB Advancement Office, 4901 E. University Blvd., Odessa, TX 79762.
You may also make a contribution in his name to MASA Rescue, a local animal rescue group that saves animals currently at animal control to foster and find homes for around the Permian Basin, online at MASARescueDogs.org, or by mailing a check to MASA Rescues, P.O. Box 6016, Midland, TX 79704.
Published in Odessa American on Jan. 26, 2020