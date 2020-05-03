ODESSA - Joe Earl Hamilton, 77 of Odessa, Texas, passed away Wednesday, April 29th, 2020 in May, Texas. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date.
Joe was born October 6th, 1942 in Snyder, TX to parents William Park Hamilton and Julia Mae Norris.Joe moved to Odessa in the late 60's and spent most of his life there. After many years working in the oil field Joe retired and moved to Proctor, Texas where he owned and operated the Keg Korner convenience store near Lake Proctor. He later owned and operated J&H Construction in Odessa, Texas. Joe loved to work and provide for his family. He enjoyed dancing and listening to old country music.
Joe is survived by his five children: daughter Deanne Hamilton of Odessa, Texas; son Joie Hamilton of Houston, Texas; daughter Kristie Robertson Brown and husband Brian of Billings, Montana; daughter Kelli Hamilton of Bryan, Texas; and son Todd Hamilton and wife Beverly of May, Texas and 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren along with one sister, Jean Brantley and husband Marshall of Longview, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, special long-time friends Mary "Ralph" Williams and Josie Snodgrass and his dog Sue.
Joe was preceded in death by parents, brother Doug Hamilton, and sister Sherry Percival. Online condolences may be made atwww.brownwoodfuneralhome.net
Published in Odessa American on May 3, 2020.