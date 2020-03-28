|
GRAHAM, TEXAS - Joe Irven Shumate, 91, of Graham, Texas, passed away at his home Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born in Red Springs, Texas on February 14, 1929 to Maude Tucker and Pete Shumate and was one of 8 siblings. He met Joyce Ellen Nunn on "Fish Day" and married on October 12, 1950 for a loving 66 years.
They had 2 children, Linda and Bryan, raising their family in Odessa, Texas. He worked for Dresser Atlas transferring to Graham, where he later retired.
He was a U.S. Army veteran who served overseas in Germany at the beginning of the Korean War-Post WWII.
He had a playful personality, always happy to share with you a smile and fishing story.
He was an avid fisherman who never passed up a fishing hole and loved fishing with family and friends. He leaves behind so many trusted friends and fishing buddies in Graham who we are so very thankful for. He'll always be remembered as "Crappie Joe".
He was so proud of his family. He had a full life as a precious son, loyal brother, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He leaves behind a beloved sister, Senna Winn of Red Springs; son, Bryan Shumate and wife Shirley of Voca; daughter, Linda Millican and husband Homer of Odessa; Five grandchildren, Shelly Willis, Ivan Williams, Rebecca Shumate, Jodi Hoffman and Angela Moore; and eight great-grandchildren, Jared & Matthew Willis, Hannah & Presley Williams, Jordan & Zachary Hoffman, and Dennis & Aden Moore.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Red Springs, Texas due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Springs Baptist Church, 11188 FM 2069, Seymour, Texas 76280
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 28, 2020