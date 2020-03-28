Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mcmillan-Satterwhite Funeral Home
1501 Hwy 380
Graham, TX 76450
(940) 549-3773
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Shumate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Irven Shumate

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Irven Shumate Obituary
GRAHAM, TEXAS - Joe Irven Shumate, 91, of Graham, Texas, passed away at his home Monday, March 23, 2020.

He was born in Red Springs, Texas on February 14, 1929 to Maude Tucker and Pete Shumate and was one of 8 siblings. He met Joyce Ellen Nunn on "Fish Day" and married on October 12, 1950 for a loving 66 years.

They had 2 children, Linda and Bryan, raising their family in Odessa, Texas. He worked for Dresser Atlas transferring to Graham, where he later retired.

He was a U.S. Army veteran who served overseas in Germany at the beginning of the Korean War-Post WWII.



He had a playful personality, always happy to share with you a smile and fishing story.

He was an avid fisherman who never passed up a fishing hole and loved fishing with family and friends. He leaves behind so many trusted friends and fishing buddies in Graham who we are so very thankful for. He'll always be remembered as "Crappie Joe".

He was so proud of his family. He had a full life as a precious son, loyal brother, devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He leaves behind a beloved sister, Senna Winn of Red Springs; son, Bryan Shumate and wife Shirley of Voca; daughter, Linda Millican and husband Homer of Odessa; Five grandchildren, Shelly Willis, Ivan Williams, Rebecca Shumate, Jodi Hoffman and Angela Moore; and eight great-grandchildren, Jared & Matthew Willis, Hannah & Presley Williams, Jordan & Zachary Hoffman, and Dennis & Aden Moore.

Memorial Service will be held at a later date in Red Springs, Texas due to current COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Red Springs Baptist Church, 11188 FM 2069, Seymour, Texas 76280
Published in Odessa American on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -