HESPERIA, CALIFORNIA - Joe Gonzales, 58, of Odessa Texas passed away August 26th, 2019, surrounded by all his loving family, in the residence of his Sister Dianna Mejia, in Hesperia, California.
He was born June 19, 1961 in Iran, Texas to Thomas Jr & Angela Gonzales & moved to Ontario California in 1970.
Joe went to Ontario High school & was a lovable, quiet & hard-working man.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dinah Gonzales, his brother Thomas 3rd (Kookie) Gonzales, his grandparents Thomas & Juanita Gonzales & Francisco & Maxima Cedillos.
Surviving are: Two daughters, Melissa & Jessica Gonzales of Adelanto, California; His parents Thomas Jr & Angela Gonzales of Odessa, Texas; Two sisters, Norma Gonzales of Odessa, Texas & Dianna Mejia & Husband Tony Mejia of Hesperia, California. He has 10 grandchildren & one great-great-children & numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service was held on September 7th, 2019 at Church of Restoration in Victorville, California. Viewing & service was officiated by Associate Pastor, Alex Rodriquez.
Our family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expression of love, concern and kindness shown to the family & all the prayers. Thank you & God bless you.
Published in Odessa American on Sept. 29, 2019